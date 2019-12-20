Enterprise High School makes plans to honor fallen sailor Joshua Kaleb Watson

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Last Friday, the body of Joshua Kaleb Watson, the sailor who gave his life-saving others in the Pensacola shooting two weeks prior, was returned to his home of Enterprise.

The public lined the highways and streets along the route to Searcy Funeral Home.

“It was a great honor for me to be out here today to honor that fine young man that’s a hero,” Deanna Russell said.

Now, it’s time to lay the fallen sailor to rest. A memorial service for Watson will be held Saturday at Enterprise High School, in the performing arts center.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.M. with the memorial service following at 11 a.m.

“It’s just an honor to be able to have his services here at the high school,” Enterprise Principal Brent Harrison said. “When I spoke to his parents, and they asked if that would be something we would be able to do, without hesitation, absolutely because again such a great young man, a very tragic loss.”

Harrison said that while they are sad about the loss of life, they are happy to be apart of the services.

“It’s a sad, incredible honor, the great young man represented Enterprise High School to the fullest, and not to mention he got into a military academy, the Naval Academy,” he said. “(We’re) just extremely humbled that they allowed us to participate and to help out.”

Watson’s burial will take place Sunday at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

The school is also honoring Watson by starting a scholarship in Joshua’s name. They hope to be able to give away $1,000 every year for an ROTC senior that meets the guidelines that are being set.

Harrison said it’s going to be somebody just like Watson, and to receive the scholarship they’re going to have to meet a pretty high standard.

