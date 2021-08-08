Endeavor Elementary, Athens Intermediate remember Tate Buening

ATHENS, Ala. — Two local schools are remembering Tate Buening, a student who was killed earlier this week in what authorities called an apparent murder-suicide in Harvest.

According to a Facebook post on Endeavor Elementary’s page, Buening attended the school from kindergarten through third grade.

“Even though he had moved to Athens City Schools, he will always be an Endeavor Cub,” Endeavor Principal Jenny Shelton McAlister said in the post. “Tate was a bright light. I have described him as simply sunshine coming down the hallway. Other staff members have stated that he always had a hug for them and was kind to everyone. He always exemplified our Endeavor expectations of being kind, safe, and responsible.”

“Our hearts are broken. Tate had such a bright future and we are saddened that it was taken from him at the age of 10 years old,” McAlister continued. “We also know that there will be students who are hurting and missing their friend. Please contact us if your child will need that extra support as they process this tragedy. We will ensure they have that.”

Athens Intermediate School where Buening was a student at the time of his death also released a statement:

The Athens Intermediate School family is heartbroken over the loss of our precious student. Tate was a loving boy and we will miss his sweet smile and energy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Although our students will not return until Wednesday, counselors will be available to support his classmates during this time of sadness. Cindy Davis, Principal at Athens Intermediate School

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds in memory of Tate Buening. You can donate here.