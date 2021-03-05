Elkmont mayor looking forward to end of Alabama mask mandate

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to extend Alabama’s mask mandate one more month brings pros and cons to the state’s small towns, according to Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton.

For almost a year, the town and its residents have had to adjust to life during the pandemic, including social distancing and mask requirements.

Mayor Compton, who previously sent Ivey an email encouraging an end to the mandate, said he was disappointed after watching the governor’s news conference, but that he understood it as well.

“She has much more wiser council than me,” Compton said. “So I’m not criticizing the decision, I’m just disappointed in the decision.”

Elkmont is in the middle of planning a lot of town center renovations, with new businesses being planned as well, he said.

This means a return to business and community interaction as usual has been long desired.

Compton said the town had some good news in 2020 – Elkmont’s sales tax revenues shot up to the highest rates ever.

“For Elkmont, we are almost business as usual and have been for many months other than the mask in the stores and that’s a good thing. I think it’s good for people, they need to be able to get out. They need to be able to mingle as best they can. People need that – they need to be around other people. So that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Mayor Compton said he’s looking forward to the expiration date of the order April 9, knowing that more of his constituents will be vaccinated by then.