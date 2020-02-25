Elizabeth Warren attending presidential forum in Selma Sunday

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Warren proposed breaking up big tech companies in March. She garnered immediate support, even from rivals such as Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who retweeted Warren for what he said was the first time. Cruz said “she’s right — Big Tech has way too much power to silence Free Speech.” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. Senator who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, will be in Alabama Sunday for a presidential forum.

Warren will be one of several presidential candidates who will take part in a forum at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Community College Selma. The news was announced Tuesday by Alabama Sen. Hank Sanders in a written release.

The forum comes in the days leading to the 55th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery march for voting rights.

“Selma is the symbol of voting rights across the country and around the world,” the release stated. “This is the first-ever presidential forum to be held in Selma, the center of the struggle for voting rights in America.”

According to the release, the Forum will be moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and Rev. Mark Thompson of “Make it Plain with Mark Thompson.”

When reached for comment Tuesday, Sanders said that at least three other presidential candidates would also be participating in the forum, but said they would not be confirmed and announced until after Wednesday.

