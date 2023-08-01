MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A brief “standoff” with law enforcement over the weekend has left eight individuals looking for a home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said eight suspicious subjects (puppies) were found on Thompson Road near I-65 early that morning and “appeared to be casing the area.”

Deputies spent a good while coaxing the pups out of the woods near a culvert where it appeared they had been dumped, authorities said.

Once all eight were safely “in custody,” they were taken to Morgan County Animal Control, where they were quick to take a drink from the water.

The MCSO reminds everyone that there are better options than dropping off animals on the road, saying “pups are dropped off and adopted at the Morgan County Animal Shelter all the time!”

Adoptions can be checked out on the shelter’s site here.