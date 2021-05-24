Efforts underway to create first LGBTQ Softball League in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — Tryouts kicked off Sunday for what’s hoped to result in Huntsville’s first gay softball league.



“This is exciting, we’re trying to get something new started for our community that we haven’t had for a very long time,” said Edwin Kuzma, a Huntsville Gay Softball League organizer.



A larger than expected crowd of players from the LGBTQ community arrived at Palmer Park in Madison eager to play.



“We’ve really only had bars and drag here for the longest time. Right now we don’t even have bars. We’ve got pop up drag nights. So the intent was to try to create another type of venue for entertainment,” said Kuzma.

Kuzma announced his plans to assemble the league on social media, not sure of what to expect. So far the response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. The hope is to create four teams, enough to qualify for The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA), and eventually send a team to the Gay World Series. But that doesn’t mean you need to be a pro to play.



“It’s inclusive to all of us, regardless of skill level, whether you’ve never played before or played in college, professionally, we don’t care, just come play with us,” said Kuzma.



On Friday, June 18th, Kuzma says they will be hosting a fundraiser for the league, a softball themed drag show at the Canteen at Stovehouse.