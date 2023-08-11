LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials have confirmed an EF-0 tornado tracked through southwestern Limestone County during a line of severe thunderstorms early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service and Limestone County EMA sent a survey team to assess the damage that was consistent with a high-end EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph.

The team estimated the tornado was on the ground for around five minutes and had a maximum width of 225 yards.

The tornado formed on the northern shore of Wheeler Lake on Davis Road and likely lifted just east of Shaw Road.

Multiple trees were uprooted along the path, as well as damage to a home and power poles.