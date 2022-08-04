CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An east Alabama murder suspect who had been captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years has been sentenced to 20 years in pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to prison.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on Thursday, David Anthony Pike appeared in court, where he pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 240 months in prison.

Chambers County investigators say Pike vanished from the area in 1985 after being arrested and let out on bond for the murder of Calvin Lee Irwin. Pike, 23-year-old Irwin, and a third man drove off in Pike’s vehicle in Opelika on June 21, 1985, according to investigators. Pike and an accomplice allegedly decided to rob Irwin but ended up beating and shooting him to death. Irwin’s body was found on the side of the road, leading to Pike and his accomplice being arrested.

Investigators say that Pike vanished after being released on bond. Authorities had been searching for him for more than three decades until 2019, when Pike was taken into custody in Puerto Rico on passport fraud charges. The U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security service confirmed that Pike had allegedly been living under the assumed name of Stephen Williamson Varner.