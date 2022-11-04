LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) — The defense team for a Lanett man say their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled on as he’s spent five years in jail waiting on his day in court.

On February 24, 2017, 2-year-old Breann Avery was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett Police arrested Raeshon Williams, 20, and charged him with aggravated child abuse and capital murder. Williams was the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. The couple also had twins.

When asked why police believe Williams killed his girlfriend’s daughter, the department could not comment on the investigation pending trial.

Zach Alsobrook, Williams’ Defense attorney, said his client has been behind bars at the Chambers County Detention Facility for five years waiting for his chance to prove his innocence. However, his day in court keeps getting pushed back despite a judge issuing a written order for a speedy trial on two occasions.

“For a young man at the age of 20 to lose the best years of his life sitting for something we believe he wholeheartedly did not do is a sickening statement to the slowness or the grind here in Chambers County regarding this case,” Alsobrook said.

Three years ago, Alsobrook filed his first motion for a speedy trial. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process, but in January of this year, the case looked like it was moving forward.

“In January, we had a hearing on it. Judge Perryman gave the State until March to have the case tried, or he was going to grant his motion for a bond. Prosecutors again were not prepared for trial, and at that point, Judge Perryman granted him a bond with an ankle monitor,” he said.

On April 1, Williams was released from jail, where he was fitted with an ankle monitor and told not to leave Chambers County as he awaited trial. Assistant District Attorney Taylor Lee Stokes said Williams’ violated the order by traveling to Lee County. Williams was back in jail on October 27, but Alsobrook said the judge also granted another defense motion for a speedy trial. The judge said the trial needed to start last Monday.

“We prepped all weekend cause as of Thursday of last week Judge Perryman issued an order granting our motion for a speedy trial and setting it to start Oct. 31. We appeared in court, and it was not on the docket,” he said.

Stokes said the state was ready to try the case, but it was not on the docket and she didn’t know why.

“I think there was an opportunity there for us both, me and her, to approach Judge Martin and at least get it put back on the docket and be heard in the second week. But, the state did not seem interested to do that. She just stated it was not on the docket so there was nothing she could do with it,” Alsobrook said.

Alsobrook said the next trial term isn’t until next spring, meaning Williams could enter his sixth year in jail at the Chambers County Detention Center. When the trial didn’t start last Monday, Alsobrook filed two motions to have the case dismissed entirely. Alsobrook also filed another bond request for his client.

“I typically, no offense to the media, but as a lawyer, we typically don’t have a comment. But, in this situation someone has to speak out because it’s not right. The trial needs to happen, or a dismissal needs to happen. I believe in either instance, Raeshon Williams is going to be found not guilty of the charges,” he said.

Alsobrook said he’s ready to prove his client is innocent, but said the key medical witness for the defense is elderly. Alsobrook worries if too much more time passes this critical witness may not be able to testify for Williams.

Stokes is in the middle of prosecuting another case this week in the Chambers County Courthouse. Stokes doesn’t know why the Williams case was not on this week’s docket, but repeated that the state is ready to prosecute.

Seven defendants jailed on capital murder charges are currently unable to make bond, with one of them having been in jail since March 2016.