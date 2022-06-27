ALABAMA (WRBL) — A funeral will be held Monday for a Chambers County deputy who lost his life after a car crash during a high speed chase.

Deputy J’Mar Abel, 24, crashed on June 20 after he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor the fallen deputy.

“On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fellow law enforcement professionals. Deputy Abel’s actions undoubtedly saved lives, and I am forever grateful for his dedication in keeping our communities safe and serving the people of Alabama.”

Abel had been with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for two years. June 20 was his second anniversary with the department.

Abel’s funeral will be held at the Kelly Springs Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Monday, with internment to immediately follow at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens

The church is located at 300 Curry Station Road in Mumford, Alabama.