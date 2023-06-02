MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday she would be delivering another pay raise to teachers in Alabama.

“Our students’ education is my top priority, and teachers are vital to their successful future, which is why I am proud to, once again, deliver a pay raise to Alabama teachers,” Ivey said in a statement.

This new raise will mark a total increase of 15% in pay since Ivey became governor in 2017.

“Every year since I have been governor, I have proposed a pay increase for our educators, and because of our work with the Legislature, Alabama has increased base salary for teachers by about $6,000 during that time,” Ivey said. “As I stated during my state of the state address, my goal is to have the starting salary for all Alabama teachers to be the highest in the Southeast by the end of my term.”

Ivey, a former teacher herself, also has goals to have the state working to recruit, retain and prepare the teacher of tomorrow by the end of her term.

“Each of us has a teacher that made a difference in our lives,” Ivey said. “I know I did, and I am proud to let every Alabama teacher know that Kay Ivey has their backs.”