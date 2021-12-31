Dump truck crashes into Franklin County bedroom, 2 people injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured when a tandem truck crashed into their home on Thursday morning.

Mary Glass with Franklin County EMA confirmed the truck completely totaled the house on County Road 70 in Russellville when it plowed through, hitting two people that were inside at the time.

Glass said the house was lifted off its foundation and pushed back about 10 feet.

Both people that were in the home at the time were reportedly awake and talking with first responders on scene before being transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Glass added the truck was not carrying a load at the time of the crash.