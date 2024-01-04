MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DUI charge against Christopher Brazelton, who served as a bus driver for the Madison County School System, has been dismissed. The dismissed charge stemmed from a September incident with students on the bus.

A bench trial was set for Tuesday, but prosecutors moved to nolle prosse – decline to prosecute – the charge, according to an order by Madison County District Judge Ronald Smith.

Smith granted the motion on Wednesday, noting the charge was dismissed due to the state’s inability to meet the burden of proof.

The now-dismissed charge followed a bus incident on Sept. 25. A spokesperson for the Madison County School System said that a bus with 10 Sparkman Middle students on board was going through the area of Dan Crutcher Road and Wall Triana Highway when the driver had a ‘medical emergency.’

Following the incident, school system officials said the bus driver’s employment status with the district was pending disciplinary review and action.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Madison County School System said Brazelton isn’t an employee of the school system. The school system did not say if a disciplinary review was conducted or indicate how Brazelton’s employment with the school system ended.

After the incident, Madison County Schools Superintendent Ken Kubik made the following statement:

“In full disclosure, a concerned resident contacted our MCSS Transportation Department earlier in the afternoon to report the bus was being driven in an unusual manner for Madison Cross Roads Elementary School. MCSS sent a trusted employee to meet the bus driver to check on them. While meeting with the driver along the way and at SMS, the employee did not observe anything unusual with the driver’s demeanor. The driver in question is experienced and has been with MCSS for a year without incident. The driver said they had not been feeling well over the weekend. After watching and talking to the driver for a few minutes, the employee allowed the driver to continue the route. “To be clear, MCSS would never knowingly allow an impaired driver to operate a school bus. MCSS is evaluating transportation procedures to prevent this from happening in the future. I assure you that this behavior has no place in our school district, and we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.” KEN KUBIK, MCSS SUPERINTENDENT

Prosecutors did not present a case against Brazelton in court Tuesday. His arrest followed a brief investigation by troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) into the bus incident.

A press release was issued on Sept. 26 saying that during the investigation, the driver failed “at least one part of the field sobriety test” and was taken to the hospital for further tests. The driver was ultimately charged with driving under the influence (other substance) by state troopers.

Court records show Brazelton was arrested on Sept. 25 for driving under the influence (any substance), “near DAN CRUTCHER RD within the County of MADISON at or near WALL TRIANA HWY.”

The court document shows Brazelton was driving a 2024 PB10500, a school bus model, and the address of the vehicle’s owner that was listed on the court record is the same as the address listed online for the Madison County School System’s warehouse.

Brazelton was later sued by the other driver involved in the crash. According to court records, that lawsuit is still active.