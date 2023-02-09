OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika police are investigating an alleged road rage incident where at least one gunshot was reportedly fired Wednesday night during rush hour traffic along I-85 between the Tiger Town and Sam’s Club exits.

According to the OPD, a driver reported that at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were traveling southbound on I-85 and began to merge into one lane due to construction. The victim said the vehicle behind them, described as a white passenger car, swerved onto the shoulder and proceeded to pass the victim. The suspect then struck the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued traveling southbound when the suspect allegedly fired a weapon that struck the victim’s fender. The suspect proceeded to merge off the interstate at Exit 57 and has not been located.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You can remain anonymous.