DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man died after running into the wall of a church in Dothan Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ALEA, Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate.