(WHNT) — Florence minister Dr. Will Boyd is officially running for U.S. Senate.

In an announcement video Friday, Boyd said he was seeking the Democratic nomination for “the same reasons I did in the past.”

“There are a lot of needs that still need to be addressed,” Boyd said. “I believe in the United States Senate, I’ll be able to address them and make sure every Alabamian has a shot at the American Dream.”

Boyd previously ran for office in the 2017 U.S. Senate special election that saw Doug Jones become the first Democrat to win statewide since Lucy Baxley became President of the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2008. Boyd also ran for U.S. House in 2016 and was the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2018. He also served as chairman of the Lauderdale County Democratic Executive Committee.

“We’ve had a brutal two years with the pandemic, but I believe one of the reasons we’ve been able to survive is the fact that we’ve had love for country, love for people, and love for each other,” Boyd continued. “It’s the love that has been talked about through the ages by people like Jesus Christ and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Boyd serves as the pastor of the 161-year-old St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Florence. He is married to Vida Boyd. They have three children and live in Hoover.

Boyd joins former Brighton mayor Brandaun Dean in the Democratic primary. No other Democrats have qualified to run for the seat held by Richard Shelby since 1987.

The Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.