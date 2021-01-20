Doug Jones named as politics fellow at Georgetown

BIRMINGHAM, AL – DECEMBER 13: Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) speaks during a December 13, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones stated that US President Donald Trump called him today to congratulate him on his victory. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama has been named as a politics fellow this spring at Georgetown University.

Jones will be one of six fellows at the Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy. The university said in a news release that fellows will host virtual discussion groups. The fellows also host virtual office hours where students can ask questions and discuss the latest developments in domestic and foreign policy.

Jones was defeated in November by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville.