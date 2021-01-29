Doug Jones joins CNN as political commentator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones has joined CNN as a political commentator.

Jones, a Democrat who lost his Senate seat to Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the November general election, made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

Very excited to be joining the @CNN team as a political commentator. Tune in this afternoon at 4ET for my “official” debut on @TheLeadCNN with @jaketapper. — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 29, 2021

Jones was elected to the Senate in a special election in 2017 to replace Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to become attorney general in the Trump administration. Jones was reportedly considered for the job in the Biden administration, but it ultimately went to Merrick Garland instead.