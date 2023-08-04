DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman is facing several sex crimes after police claim they found videos of her allegedly having sex with a dog, as well as child pornography.

Allenia Crittenden, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, three counts of bestiality and one count of filing a false police report.

According to the Dothan Police Department, an investigation into Crittenden began with officers receiving a tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police reported that the DPD’s Special Investigation Unit discovered digital evidence that Crittenden had a video file that allegedly contained child sexual assault material, as well as of her having sex with her dog. Additional electronic and recording devices were seized from the residence to be analyzed.

The dog depicted in the videos was found in good health in her home and will stay in the custody of Dothan Animal Services until legal proceedings are filed, according to DPD.

Crittenden was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a $39,000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.