Dothan soldier reunites with family in tearful reunion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For one family, Christmas came early this year.

After waiting for months, Dothan soldier Todd Long is finally home.

“Oh, it’s definitely an early Christmas present, definitely,” Todd’s mother Anna Long said. “We’ve been looking forward to this since the day he left.”

Anna and Todd’s father Kevin Long have marked this as the moment they have been waiting for.

Todd returned home from basic training Friday, his loved ones overwhelmed with emotion and holding a banner for his arrival as they all waited anxiously in the airport at noon.

This was the case for Todd’s sister Alexandra Long, who shared how waiting for him felt strange.

“It didn’t really feel real,” Alexandra said. “It’s been six months, and it went by really slowly, but at the same time, all the months sort of combined together.”

Todd left for basic training in June where he wants to continue his service in the Alabama National Guard in hopes to become a firefighter.

Todd’s parents spent their time planning small things to give them something to look forward to.

With COVID-19 still alive when he went away, the Longs were worried for their son’s health, but the precautions the military took to keep their soldiers safe gave them comfort.

“They did a great job taking care and mitigating, making sure it didn’t spread so we felt a little bit better,” Anna said.

Kevin, a veteran himself, said families like his, who keep things going for their soldier, are the real heroes.