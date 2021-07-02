Dothan Police Junior Academy getting kids back involved

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Now that summer is here, it’s the perfect time to get kids involved in community opportunities.

And for years, Dothan police has held it’s junior police academy program that teaches kids the role of a police officer.

Devon fields “With COVID passing over at this point for the most part, I think it was very important for us to do this program this year to get the kids back out and get them involved and give them insight as well as life skills.”

It’s a two week program where kids from 12-17 years old learn about the several different departments that make-up the entire police department.

From patrol teams to the crime scene.. They see it all.

And one student shared how the job is more than what we think.

Nora and ellie nixon “there are so many different specialties and jobs because we’ve had soo many different people be like “Hey I do this, well I do this totally different thing. And there’s so much more I wouldn’t think of like bomb team or forensics. There’s so more than just what we see. “

They go through mock simulations like clearing a room as police do, handle mock crime scenes and conduct interviews with the media.

Sara wilson “this is now a possible homicide investigation, were there any photographs taken? Yes. See this is how fields teaches the kids the role of policeman and recreate scenes between the media like this. “