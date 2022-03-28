EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man drowned in Lake Eufaula Saturday afternoon.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirmed that at around 3 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from around the Calhoun Drive area near Eufaula that a fishing boat and its two passengers were in distress. The boat was anchored near the shore of Calhoun Drive, on the Walter F. George Reservoir, also known as Lake Eufaula.

Wright said the wind and waves took over the boat, flipped it, and sank it. Both passengers in the boat were reportedly unable to swim.

Claude Williams, 59, of Dothan, drowned during the incident. The other person, whose name was not released, survived,