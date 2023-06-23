DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan city official has been fired for allegedly violating city policies.

Amy Granberry was fired from her position as the Assistant Communication Director with the City of Dothan Communication Center.

Granberry’s name has been in the news as of late after allegedly being involved in a scandal that led to the resignation of Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah.

According to Dothan Police, earlier this month, it discovered that the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) computer system used by the Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Houston County Emergency Management System had been accessed by someone who was not authorized to do so.

After an investigation by the DPD, Granberry and former Dothan City Fireman Jesse Ryan Taylor was arrested and charged with twelve counts of Computer Tampering.

Judah was placed on administrative leave on the same day their arrests were announced. A few days later, Judah officially resigned. Dothan Police have not implicated Judah in any of the alleged crimes committed.

City officials say Granberry was offered due process before her eventual firing.