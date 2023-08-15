IDER, Ala. (WHNT) — A world-famous bounty hunter was spotted at a Alabama restaurant just one week before a festival dedicated to him is set to take place.

Duane Chapman, better known as ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’, was seen at Howard’s Restaurant on August 12, in a picture shared to social media of the restaurant’s staff and Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone.

“We had a special visitor this week, enjoying some of Ider’s best food! You can always count on Howard’s for great people, service and food!! Thanks for having us!” said the Ider Police Department on social media.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was spotted just a few days ahead of the Inaugural Dog The Bounty Hunter Fest in Guntersville.

Slated to start on August 19 at 10 a.m., the festival will include food, vendors, and yes, even a meet and greet! Musical guests will include the likes of Jeff Anderson, Tristan Baugh and Worth the Wait, performing live throughout the day.

Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase on their website.