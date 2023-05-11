Only 13 states across the country have official state dogs, so what is Alabama’s? (Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Only 13 states across the country have official state dogs, so what is Alabama’s?

Well, we don’t have one (yet)! The process of voting for or “electing” a state dog has looked different for each state that has laid claim to a particular pooch.

A group of seventh graders in Bedford, New Hampshire came together, and soon the Chinook was designated as the state dog in 2009. The breed is believed to have originated in the northeastern state, started by Arthur Walden in 1917.

A chinook is introduced during a news conference in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. The chinook is one of three new breeds that will be competing at the 138th Westminster Dog Show starting Feb. 10, 2014. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In Alaska, a group of kindergartners had a similar idea and decided they wanted a state dog, so they made it happen with Governor Parnell signing the bill into law in 2010, making the Alaskan Malamute the 11th official state dog in the country.

Here are the 13 states that have official dogs:

Alaska – Alaskan Malamute

Georgia – the Adoptable Dog

Louisiana – Catahoula Leopard Dog

Maryland – Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Massachusetts – Boston Terrier

New Hampshire – Chinook

New York – the Working Dogs

North Carolina – Plott Hound

Pennsylvania – Great Dane

South Carolina – Boykin Spaniel

Texas – Blue Lacy

Virginia – American Foxhound

Wisconsin – American Water Spaniel

Maryland was the first-ever state dog, as the Chesapeake Bay Retriever was declared in 1964 – and rightly so, since it was named after the famous Bay region in the state. The breed, like the Chinook, is one of few to have originated in America.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, Hope, a Chesapeake Bay retriever competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Georgia’s “Adoptable Dog” became the most recent to join the club after the state legislature passed a bill, not for a specific breed, but for all dogs in shelters in hopes of raising awareness for those that need rescuing.

The “Working Dog” was made the official state canine of New York in 2015, recognizing guide dogs, police work dogs, war dogs, hearing dogs, service dogs, working search dogs, therapy dogs, detection dogs and dogs trained to protect or herd other animals.

Tennessee doesn’t have an official state dog, but they do have an officials state pet, which are dogs and cats adopted from shelters and rescues in the Volunteer State, alongside Colorado and Illinois.

And just in case you’re wondering, three states do have dedicated felines: Maine (Maine Coon Cat), Maryland (Calico), and Massachusetts (Tabby Cat). New Hampshire also lists the Bobcat as the state wildcat.

Leonida, a Maine Coon is held by its owner Marco Fabio as they participate in a cat show in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

While the Yellowhammer state doesn’t have a state dog, it does have a state amphibian (Red Hills Salamander), a state rock (marble), and a state spirit (Conecuh Ridge Alabama Fine Whiskey).