District Attorney warns against using unsolicited face masks

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A district attorney is warning Alabamians to be on the lookout for unsolicited masks in the mail.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Postal Service are saying in addition to unsolicited seeds in the mail, unsolicited masks are also being sent.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said scammers are also giving out contaminated masks in an attempt to commit robbery.

It’s important to stay vigilant, Jackson said.

“Some people don’t have access to masks and gloves, so when someone comes and says ‘hey here’s something free,’ they may take it, they may open that door, they may open the mail, but do you don’t know what substance might be on that mask, so be careful,” Jackson said.

There has also been an increase in phone scams during the pandemic as well, the district attorney reports.

