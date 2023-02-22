WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead following an argument between brothers that resulted in a shooting in Wilmer, Alabama, police report.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed a 54-year-old man died in a shooting on Findley Court East in Wilmer Tuesday night.

Burch said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two brothers that happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Burch said he believes the shooting was in self-defense. No arrests have been made and no one is in custody.

The two brothers reportedly lived near one another, Burch said, adding that “the argument became aggressive and one brother drew his gun.” The gun has since been recovered.

As of Wednesday, no further details have been released.