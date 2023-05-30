MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile area has been a popular filming location for movies and television shows for many years. The city’s diverse architecture, historic landmarks and natural beauty make it the perfect backdrop for a variety of productions.
The options increase when you zoom out to include all of southern Alabama, from small towns to white sand beaches.
No surprise, then, that many famous movies have been filmed here. But it might surprise you to learn which ones. From independent gems to blockbusters and classics, check out our list of movies filmed in and around Mobile:
Movies filmed in and around Mobile
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Keen-eyed viewers can catch several south Alabama locations in Steven Spielberg‘s 1977 sci-fi blockbuster, starring Richard Dreyfuss and Melinda Dillon. The landing strip complex behind Devil’s Tower was built in an abandoned World War II aircraft hangar at the former Brookley Air Force Base. Visitors to Bay Minette can tour the L & N Railroad station, which served as the backdrop for the film’s evacuation scene. And east of Fairhope, you can still find the house where a little boy was abducted by aliens.
Get Out (2017)
With his directorial debut “Get Out,” Jordan Peele established himself as a serious horror auteur, picking up an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. He also chose Fairhope and Mobile as the backdrops for his blistering psychological horror film. The movie’s opening abduction scene was filmed in Mobile’s Park Place district. Most of the action was filmed at The Armitage House in Fairhope. And the movie’s basement scenes brought filming back to Mobile, at Barton Academy.
Gerald’s Game (2017)
Netflix’s 2017 thriller “Gerald’s Game,” based on a novel of the same name by horror master Stephen King, was filmed in downtown Mobile. The movie stars Garla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, but locals will recognize another face. WKRG News 5’s own Bill Riales appears in the movie, appropriately enough, as a television reporter. Producer and Fairhope native Scott Lumpkin said 90 percent of the movie was shot on the Gulf Coast. Director Mike Flanagan, also known for his 2019 Steven King Adaptation “Doctor Sleep” and the Nextflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” often films in the American south.
Under Siege (1992)
Steven Seagal stars as a former Navy SEAL who must thwart a group of mercenaries, led by Tommy Lee Jones, after they take over the U.S. Navy battleship Missouri. Starring as the USS Missouri? In many scenes, it’s the USS Alabama, the centerpiece of Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile. The USS Drum, also at Battleship Park, portrayed the film’s North Korean submarine.
The Insider (1999)
This 1999 drama picked up seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for star Russell Crowe. Crowe’s co-star, Al Pacino, won the best actor Oscar in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman.” The Insider is based on a true story about a 60 Minutes segment about a tobacco industry whistleblower. A critical deposition hearing scene was filmed in the actual Pascagoula, Mississippi courtroom where the deposition was given.
Oculus (2013)
Remember when we said “Gerald’s Game” director Mike Flanagan likes to film in the south? He’d already worked on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, filming 2013’s horror film Oculus in Fairhope in just three weeks. The supernatural horror movie scored at the box office, earning $44 million on a $5 million budget.
The Final Destination (2009)
The fourth installment of the Final Destination series was shot mostly in New Orleans. But the opening crash sequence was captured at the Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama. The movie follows a group of people who escape that crash, as Death stalks and kills them — Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten and Mykelti Williamson — one by one.
Heist (2015)
Two-time Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro traveled to Mobile to film 2015’s action thriller “Heist.” Directed by Scott Mann, the movie follows a casino heist led by an employee who needs the money to pay for his sick daughter’s $300,000 surgery. The Battle House Hotel was transformed into a 1940’s-style “The Swan Casino.” Additional filming happened on the Causeway near Battleship Park.
Rage (2014)
Not just filmed in Mobile, 2014’s action crime thriller “Rage” is set in the Port City, where a career criminal turned legitimate businessman can’t escape his past. Nicholas Cage stars with Rachel Nichols, Peter Stormare and Danny Glover.
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
The seventh installment of the Friday the 13th franchise was filmed in October and November 1987 at Byrnes Lake in Baldwin County and in nearby Mobile in February 1988. Devoted Jason Voorhees fans will also know “The New Blood” was Kane Hodder‘s first appearance as the slasher film icon.
Jesus Revolution (2023)
Based on a book by Greg Laurie, 2023’s Christian drama is about a seemingly counter-culture movement toward Christianity in southern California in the late sixties. Locations in Fairhope, Daphne and Mobile proved suitable stand-ins for SoCal. The film stars Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kelsey Grammer. WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales sat down with some of the movie’s stars to talk about their experience filming on the Gulf Coast.
Full list of movies filmed in Alabama
We didn’t mention every movie filmed in and around Mobile, but we covered quite a few. There are many more. And there are many more movies filmed in Alabama. The Alabama Film Office keeps track of feature films made fully or partially on location in the state:
|Production
|Company
|Year
|Alabama Location
|Jesus Revolution
|K1 Production, Inc.
|2022
|Mobile
|Wire Room
|Wire Room Movie, LLC
|2022
|Birmingham
|The Tutor
|Tutor Productions, LLC
|2022
|Birmingham
|About My Father
|K1 Production, Inc.
|2021
|Mobile
|Soul Assassin (known as Die Like Lovers)
|DLL, LLC
|2021
|Birmingham, Bessemer
|Wrong Place
|Wrong Place Movie, LLC
|2021
|Birmingham
|Lansky
|MLI Pictures, LLC
|2020
|Mobile, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores
|Castle Falls
|Castle Falls Production, LLC
|2020
|Birmingham, Tuscaloosa
|The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
|Tiny Perfect Productions, Inc.
|2020
|Mobile, Fairhope
|Collection
|Hemlock Circle Production, LLC
|2020
|Birmingham, Bessemer
|Sand Mountain
|Snake Doc, LLC
|2019
|Birmingham
|Voices
|Blue Muse Entertainment, LLC
|2019
|Mobile
|Hell On the Border
|HOTB Productions, LLC
|2019
|Birmingham
|The Vanished (Known as Hour of Lead)
|HOL Productions, Inc.
|2019
|Birmingham
|Devil All the Time
|Knockemstiff, Inc.
|2019
|Birmingham
|I Still Believe
|I Still Believe, LLC
|2019
|Mobile
|Inheritance
|White Coment Productions, Inc
|2019
|Birmingham
|Son of the South
|SOTS Productions, LLC
|2019
|Montgomery
|SuperCool
|SuperCool Film, LLC
|2019
|Mobile
|The Friend
|The Friend Movie, LLC
|2019
|Mobile
|Just Mercy
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|2019
|Montgomery
|Peel
|RJD Filmworks, LLC
|2018
|Mobile
|This is the Year
|The Last Song PS, LLC
|2018
|Mobile
|Sword of Trust
|Hog Jaws, LLC
|2018
|Birmingham
|Arkansas
|Arkansas Movie, LLC
|2018
|Mobile
|Inherit the Viper
|Viper Productions, LLC
|2018
|Birmingham
|The Fanatic (Known as Moose)
|Primal Film, LLC
|2018
|Birmingham
|Second Samuel
|II Sam Production, LLC
|2018
|Dothan
|Line of Duty (Known as Live)
|Hassik Films Live, LLC
|2018
|Birmingham
|Karma
|Kartoo Productions, Inc
|2018
|Mobile
|Zero
|Zero Productions, Inc
|2018
|Huntsville, Harvest
|Above
|Hallows Movie, LLC
|2018
|Mobile
|Embattled
|Champion Films, Inc
|2018
|Birmingham
|Into the Ashes
|ITA Holdings, LLC
|2018
|Birmingham
|Mary
|Mary Productions South
|2017
|Mobile, Fairhope, Orange Beach
|Office Uprising
|Office Uprising, LLC
|2017
|Birmingham
|Truth or Dare
|Angel Cake Truth, LLC
|2017
|Birmingham, Bessemer
|Trading Paint
|Trading Paint, LLC
|2017
|Birmingham, Talladega, Hueytown, Bessemer, Hoover
|On the Run
|Pink Freud, LLC
|2017
|Birmingham, Bessemer
|Between Worlds
|Rise Up, LLC
|2017
|Mobile, Fairhope
|Bigger
|Bigger Than Life Productions, LLC
|2017
|Birmingham, Gulf Shores
|Black Water
|Black Water Movie, LLC
|2017
|Mobile
|Gerald’s Game
|Handcuffs LLC
|2016
|Fairhope
|Let There Be Light
|LTBL Films, LLC
|2016
|Birmingham
|Get Out
|Sid & Roth South, LLC
|2016
|Mobile, Fairhope
|Run the Race
|Run the Race Productions
|2016
|Birmingham
|Extraction
|Fernden Extraction Productions, LLC
|2015
|Mobile
|Island In the Sun
|Island In the Sun, LLC
|2015
|Mobile, Fairhope
|Holding Patterns
|Back to Baltimore Movie, Inc.
|2015
|Mobile
|USS Indianapolis
|USS Indianapolis Production, Inc
|2015
|Mobile, Orange Beach
|Hush
|Silence Production South, LLC
|2015
|Mobile
|Here Comes Rusty
|Pink Bandana AL, LLC
|2015
|Mobile
|Perfect Weapon
|Perfect Weapon, LLC
|2015
|Mobile
|Aether
|Aether Prologue, LLC
|2014
|Mobile
|Heist
|Georgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions, LLC
|2014
|Mobile
|Woodlawn
|Woodlawn Productions, LLC
|2014
|Birmingham
|Selma
|Selma Productions, Inc.
|2014
|Selma, Montgomery
|Nigel & Oscar vs. The Sasquatch
|No-Sasquatch, LLC
|2014
|Mobile, Wilmer, Delta
|Vice
|Georgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions
|2014
|Mobile
|The Prince
|Georgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions, LLC
|2013
|Mobile
|Muscle Shoals
|Ear Goggles / Magnolia Pictures
|2013
|Florence, Muscle Shoals
|Rage (Known as Tokarev)
|Tokarev Productions, Inc.
|2013
|Mobile
|Need for Speed
|Bandito Brothers
|2013
|Phenix City
|Coffee Shop
|Coffee Shop Movie, LLC
|2013
|Birmingham, Fairhope
|A Convergence
|Convergence, LLC
|2013
|Mobile
|Somnia
|QNO Productions South, LLC
|2013
|Mobile
|Dropped
|Hallows Movie, Inc.
|2013
|Prattville, Montgomery, Millbrook, Wetumpka
|Mom’s Night Out
|Night Out, LLC
|2013
|Birmingham
|Oculus
|Lasser Productions, LLC
|2012
|Mobile, Fairhope
|Grace Unplugged
|Corman Deo Studios
|2012
|Birmingham
|Home Front
|Home Front, LLC
|2012
|Mobile
|Space Warriors
|Space Warriors, LLC
|2012
|Huntsville
|The Phoenix Rises
|Phoenix Rises, LLC
|2012
|Mobile
|Yellow Day
|Providence Film Partners, LLC
|2012
|Mobile
|Saving Harmony
|LCR Film LLC
|2012
|Colbert County
|“42”
|Ebbets Productions, LLC
|2012
|Birmingham
|The Nocturnal Third
|Wonder Mill Films
|2011
|Huntsville
|SkyHook
|SkyHook LLC
|2011
|Mobile
|Counter-Clockwise
|Counter Clockwise Productions
|2011
|Mobile
|Smile As Big As the Moon
|McGee Street Productions
|2011
|Huntsville
|USS Seaviper
|Villani Rockhill Productions/Mighty Moments Motion Pictures
|2010
|Mobile
|A Genesis Found
|Wonder Mill Films
|2010
|Decatur, Hunstsville, Plevna, Moundville, Tuscaloosa
|The One Warrior
|Fred/Gulf Coast Films
|2010
|Mobile, Dauphin Island, Natural Bridge
|Saints of Mt. Christopher
|Bases Loaded Entertainment
|2010
|Mobile
|Man In the Maze
|Applied Art Productions
|2010
|Tuscumbia, Florence, Muscle Shoals
|Company M
|Black Scorpion Films
|2010
|Bessemer, Monroeville
|Awakened
|Atlas Asset Management
|2010
|Birmingham
|After
|After Productions/Seabourne Pictures
|2010
|Bessemer, Birmingham, Decatur
|October Baby
|Gravitas, LLC
|2010
|Mobile, Dauphin Island, Birmingham, Helena, Homewood
|Lifted
|Listed Pictures, LLC
|2009
|Birmingham
|Due Date
|Warner Bros.
|2009
|Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Delta
|Final Destination 4
|New Line Cinema
|2008
|Mobile
|Birth of a Legend: Story of the WAWA
|Wippoorwill Hollow Films
|2007
|Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Florence
|American Identity
|Lighting Pictures
|2006
|Anniston
|Bloodlines
|StoryTyme Entertainment
|2006
|Dothan
|Honeydripper
|Anarchist’s Convention Films
|2006
|Greenville
|Like Moles, Like Rats
|Kooroc Films, LLC
|2006
|Huntsville
|Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
|Columbia Pictures
|2005
|Talladega
|When I Find the Ocean
|Cypress Moon Productions
|2005
|Muscle Shoals, Selma, Gulf Shores
|Failure to Launch
|Paramount Pictures
|2005
|Cherokee County, Gadsden
|Constellation
|Constellation LLC
|2004
|Huntsville
|Heavens Fall
|Strata Productions
|2004
|Monroeville, Montgomery, Union Springs
|The Novice
|The Novice LLC
|2004
|Mobile
|Camp D.O.A.
|Magic City Films
|2004
|Birmingham
|Lightning Bug
|Almost Human Productions
|2003
|Cullman
|Dead Birds
|Dead Birds Films Inc./Silver Nitrate
|2003
|Mobile & Montgomery
|Frankenfish
|Bayou Films Inc./Silver Nitrate
|2003
|Spanish Fort
|Big Fish
|Columbia Pictures
|2003
|Montgomery, Wetumpka, Prattville, Tallassee
|Tough Luck
|Curb Entertainment
|2002
|Mobile
|Under the Sidewalk Moon
|Crescent Moon Films
|2002
|Birmingham
|Alabama Love Story
|R & G Productions, LLC
|2001
|Tuscaloosa
|The Rosa Parks Story
|CBS Television
|2001
|Montgomery & Wetumpka
|Love Liza
|Love Liza Productions
|2001
|Mobile
|World Traveler
|Wit Productions
|2000
|Birmingham
|The Waking
|Tim Card Productions
|2000
|Mobile/Montgomery
|Hometown Legend
|Jenkins Entertainment
|2000
|Mobile
|Mi Amigo
|Azalea Film Productions
|1999
|Mobile
|Scottsboro: An American Tragedy
|Ten/Twenty Productions/PBS
|1999
|Scottsboro
|Rustin
|Grabba-Bat Productions
|1999
|Birmingham
|Sacrifice
|American Home Video
|1999
|Mobile
|George Wallace: Settin’ the Woods on Fire
|PBS/WGBH Production Company
|1999
|Montgomery
|Main Street
|Weaver Productions
|1998
|Birmingham
|Palmer’s Pickup
|Coppola Productions
|1998
|Anniston/Mobile
|Selma, Lord, Selma
|Disney
|1998
|Selma
|The Insider
|Touchstone Pictures
|1998
|Mobile
|Cracker Man
|ITVS/PBS
|1998
|Auburn
|Hostile Intent
|DTP Productions
|1997
|Mobile
|Southern Hearts
|ISAAC Productions
|1997
|Mentone
|Her Maiden Name
|Pam White Productions
|1997
|Birmingham
|Four Little Girls
|HBO
|1997
|Birmingham
|Hostage
|Four Corners Entertainment
|1997
|Mobile
|Steel Chariots
|Disney
|1997
|Talladega
|The P.A.C.K.
|DTP Productions
|1996
|Mobile
|Starstruck
|Starstruck Productions
|1996
|Huntsville
|Jeremy’s Egg
|Southern Eagle Productions
|1996
|Huntsville
|Soul of the Game
|HBO
|1995
|Birmingham
|Tom Sawyer
|Disney
|1995
|Mooresville/Decatur/Huntsville
|Grass Harp
|New Line Cinema
|1995
|Wetumpka/Prattville
|Executive Decision
|Warner Bros.
|1995
|Mobile
|Bio-Force
|Southern Star Studios
|1994
|Mobile
|Power Play
|Southern Star Studios
|1994
|Mobile
|Cobb
|Warner Bros.
|1994
|Birmingham
|Good Cop, Bad Cop
|Westside Studios
|1993
|Mobile
|Body Snatchers
|Solo Films
|1992
|Selma
|Double Vision
|Action Int. Films
|1992
|Mobile
|Night Trap
|Action Int. Films
|1992
|Mobile
|Under Siege
|Warner Bros.
|1992
|Mobile
|Center of the Web
|Action Int. Films
|1991
|Mobile
|Mission of the Shark
|Fries Ent. (CBS)
|1991
|Mobile
|Stone Cold
|Stone Group Pictures
|1990
|Mobile
|Blue Sky
|Orion Pictures
|1990
|Selma
|Raw Nerve
|Action Int. Films
|1990
|Mobile
|Elvis’ Grave
|Westbrook Productions
|1989
|Birmingham
|Soul Taker
|Pacific West
|1989
|Mobile
|The Final Sanction
|Action Int. Films
|1989
|Mobile
|Invasion Force
|Action Int. Films
|1989
|Mobile
|Rapid Fire
|Action Int. Films
|1989
|Mobile
|Firehead
|Action Int. Films
|1989
|Mobile
|One for the Money
|Action Int. Films
|1989
|Mobile
|Long Walk Home
|New Visions Pictures
|1989
|Montgomery
|Lost Platoon
|Action Int. Films
|1988
|Mobile
|Mississippi Burning
|Orion
|1988
|Lafayette
|Friday 13th Part VII
|Paramount
|1988
|Mobile
|War and Remembrance
|ABC Circle Films
|1987
|Mobile
|Roses Are For the Rich
|Phoenix Productions
|1987
|Birmingham
|Portrait of America
|WTBS
|1987
|Statewide
|Verne Miller
|Alive/UAA Productions
|1986
|Birmingham
|Time to Triumph
|CBS
|1986
|Fort Rucker/Phenix City
|Space Camp
|20th Century Fox
|1986
|Huntsville
|The River
|Universal
|1984
|Birmingham
|Secrets of the Phantom Caverns
|Sandy Howard Productions
|1983
|Grant
|Stroker Ace
|Warner Bros./Universal
|1983
|Talladega
|Shadow Waltz
|Ravencliff Productions
|1983
|Birmingham/Shelby County
|A Walk Through the 20th Century
|CBS
|1983
|Montgomery/Tuskegee
|Benny’s Place
|ABC
|1981
|Birmingham
|Rascals and Robbers
|CBS
|1981
|Childersburg/Talladega/Alpine Bay
|Many Mansions
|PBS
|1980
|Huntsville
|End of August
|Management West
|1980
|Mobile
|Back Roads
|CBS
|1980
|Mobile
|Kent State
|NBC
|1980
|Gadsden
|Jaws of Satan
|United Artists
|1980
|Tuscaloosa/Eutaw/Childersburg
|Death Ship
|Avco Embassy
|1979
|Mobile
|Sister, Sister
|20th Century Fox
|1979
|Montgomery
|Norma Rae
|20th Century Fox
|1978
|Opelika/Auburn
|The Ravagers
|Columbia Pictures
|1978
|Huntsville/Birmingham
|Hooper
|Warner Brothers
|1978
|Tuscaloosa
|Close Encounters of The Third Kind
|Columbia Television
|1977
|Mobile
|Movin’ On
|Network Television
|1976
|Mobile
|Stay Hungry
|United Artists
|1975
|Birmingham
|The Traveling Executioner
|MGM Studios
|1970
|Montgomery
|The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter
|Warner Brothers
|1967
|Selma
|A Christmas Memory
|Network Television
|1966
|Montgomery
|A Thanksgiving Visitor
|Network Television
|1966
|Montgomery
|To Kill A Mockingbird
|Universal Pictures
|1963
|Monroeville
|The Phenix City Story
|United Artists
|1955
|Phenix City
|Twelve O’Clock High
|20th Century Fox
|1949
|Fort Rucker