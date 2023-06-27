MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents are slowly revealing more details behind the harassment/intimidation charges against the Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

John Rex Cooper, 75, was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail on June 12 at 11:53 a.m. before posting his $500 bond at 12:35 p.m., confirmed the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Willy Orr.

While Orr explained the details of Cooper’s charges were not yet known, he did say the ALDOT Director turned himself in after a warrant had been issued.

According to that warrant, filed on June 26, Cooper is said to have directed a threat at another man, and “told the victim that he would shoot him, then threatened to whoop the victim’s a**” on June 5.

When CBS 42 News sister station News 19 reached out to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk regarding Cooper’s charges, they referred questions to his attorney while the legal process was carried out.

Cooper’s attorney, George Barnett, initially stated, “I try my cases at the Courthouse, not in the paper or on TV. I am not able to provide you with any further information at this time.

Barnett’s office later gave the following statement:

My office represents Mr. John R. Cooper in his personal capacity. This morning [June 12], Mr. Cooper directed me [Barnett] to file a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment cause of action in Marshall County Circuit Court regarding a land dispute with a neighbor who is falsely claiming an easement on Mr. Cooper’s property. The clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the Court determine whether an easement exists, and we look forward to resolving this matter. George M. Barnett, Attorney at Law

A bench trial has been scheduled for Cooper’s case on August 2.