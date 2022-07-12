BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Despite public pushback, Regions Banks will serve as trustee for a multimillion-dollar bond issuance aimed at funding two new Alabama prisons.

Cara McClure, a local activist who opposed Regions’ role in the plan, said that the bank’s decision to continue as trustee undermines the commitment the company made to racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Not participating in this deal could have been Regions’ way of making good on their commitment,” McClure said.

In 2021, Regions announced it would not extend credit to CoreCivic, a private prison company, beyond what was contractually required.

“We are not extending additional credit services to CoreCivic, and we are specifically not providing CoreCivic with financing for the construction of the prisons to be built in Alabama,” a Regions spokesperson said at the time.

Now, just a year later, McClure said Regions remaining as trustee for the state’s bond issuance is falling short of the bank’s stated commitments.

“Regions is as determined as Kay Ivey, who is using COVID relief funds to further incarcerate more people,” McClure said. “Alabama’s leadership and big banks like Regions have an infatuation with incarceration and having control of Black bodies.”

McClure had been in communication with Regions representatives regarding concerns about the project, e-mails show. The bank initially canceled a meeting with McClure and others after Alabama Students Against Prisons organized a protest at the company’s headquarters.

“We were certainly willing to have a dialogue, and believe that would have been a more effective way of addressing your concerns,” Regions’ Senior Vice President for Reputation Management said in an e-mail to McClure. “However, given the protest, we no longer believe a meeting at this time would be productive.”

The executive who sent the e-mails, Susan Cullen Anderson, wrote that in their role as trustee, the bank holds funds and administers payments.

“No lending or financing activities are involved,” Anderson wrote.

McClure wrote back, saying that she would request that the student organization postpone its rally “in the interest of preserving” the discussion between bank executives and concerned community members.

McClure and others, including representatives from the Birmingham Urban League, Worth Rises, and Alabama Justice Initiative, were eventually able to secure the meeting with Regions’ representatives.

McClure said, though, that despite the meeting, Anderson confirmed Regions’ role in an email sent Tuesday.

“Thank you for the discussion last week regarding Regions’ role as trustee for the State of Alabama bond issuance,” Anderson wrote. “We appreciate your input and your willingness to discuss your concerns with us. We will continue to meet our obligations as trustees for the transaction.”

Regions’ decision to ignore public concerns and their own commitments, McClure said, was a punch in the gut.

She said she believes, though, that Regions’ officials and even Gov. Ivey know better.

“Regions and Gov. Ivey are well aware that building new prisons is not the solution to Alabama’s prison problems,” she said.