UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County released more details in reference to a Baldwin County deputy shooting and killing a person.

BCSO was called to a home on Highway 90 in Robertsdale at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a vandalism call. The person who made the call asked deputies to come to the home after a neighbor “intentionally damaged personal property,” according to the release.

The suspect went back into his home once deputies tried asking questions. Deputies left the home, but remained in the area.

At around 2:40 p.m., deputies saw the person leave his home and walk around the property. Deputies tried to arrest him, but the person charged at them with a knife.

The deputy tried to use a taser, but it was ineffective. This led to the deputy shooting the person. The person was given medical aid, but they died on the scene. The deputy was not injured.

Deputies said the person who was shot had active warrants for second-degree stalking, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing. A name has not been released at this time.

Officials also said the name of the deputy will not be released at this time. More details will be released as it becomes available.

