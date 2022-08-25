SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber along Hwy 280. in Salem on Wednesday.

Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported to investigators the man sped away with her documents when he overheard her on the phone with 911 dispatch. She is shaken but okay.

Investigators say the impersonator is described as a white man in a white Dodge Ram truck. The vehicle has lights mounted in the headlights bar. The driver reported the man was wearing a white T-shirt with the Sheriff’s logo sewn in, with Officer Walters printed as the name. Lee County Sheriff’s investigators confirm they do not have a deputy of that name on staff.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

If a police officer tries to pull you over, you can do the following: