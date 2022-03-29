DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police said a woman has been charged with assault after biting an officer on the leg.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 1400-block of 10th Ave SE last Saturday. Officers arriving at the call saw Sydney Micayla May, 23, banging on the front door of a home and once they started talking to her, they said she was erratic and seemed to be drunk.

When officers attempted to detain May, they said she physically resisted them and attacked them, biting a responding officer on the leg.

The officer was treated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital and May was charged with second-degree assault for attacking the officer.

In addition, May was also charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on all three charges. She was released on a $3,100 bond.