Decatur senior attended graduation, tests positive for virus

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district says a student who attended a graduation ceremony last week has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

School officials said Wednesday that the student was awaiting test results when they attended Austin High School’s ceremony on May 21. Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent says a member of the student’s family had previously tested positive and the neither the student nor their family members disclosed that information when asked at the ceremony. The official said nurses checked students’ temperatures and families and students were asked to stay 6 feet apart.

Some Alabama schools began hosting ceremonies after the state eased group gathering restrictions in mid-May.

