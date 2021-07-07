Decatur Police searching for missing woman

The Decatur Police Department is searching for Ambriana Samore Jones, missing since June. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are searching for a woman last seen on July 1.

Ambriana Samore Jones, 27, was last seen leaving her Decatur home July 1.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 155 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a teal/green shirt and jean shorts.

Police said she may be driving a black 2010 Chrysler Sebring with Alabama license plate 52JH165 when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her location should contact DPD Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at (256) 341-4614 or jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.