DECATUR, Ala. – A standoff situation was resolved just after 8:45 a.m Tuedsay in Decatur.

Decatur Police said a person was taken into custody without incident around 8:48 a.m.

Decatur Police said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1600-block of Danville Road around 6 a.m.

Danville Road was shut down between Westmedade Street and Evelee Street for just under two hours.