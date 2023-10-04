DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Decatur’s Mayor Tab Bowling has addressed the shooting that left a man dead at the hands of police last week.

On Tuesday night, Bowling posted a video to his Facebook page talking about the recent death of 39-year-old Stephen Perkins. Perkins was shot by police officers at his home in the early hours of Sept. 29 after the Decatur Police Department claimed Perkins flashed a gun, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He later died at Huntsville Hospital.

“At the invitation of some of our mutual friends, Sherry and I visited with the family over the weekend to personally share our condolences,” Bowling said.

Statements have also been made by the family, who is asking for transparency throughout the investigation, and Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion, who said it would be “improper and irresponsible” for him to talk about the case while it was still under investigation.

“The investigation into this tragedy is being handled externally by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency – that’s ALEA – and I and the City of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies in compliance with applicable laws,” Bowling said.

You can watch and read Tab Bowling’s full statement below:

“My name is Tab Bowling, and I am mayor of the City of Decatur, and I am reaching out to you because I’m grieving with the rest of our community following the police-involved shooting of Stephen Clay Perkins.

“My heart is with Steve’s family and loved ones as they grieve the loss of his life. At the invitation of some of our mutual friends, Sherry and I visited with the family over the weekend to personally share our condolences. While the grief in the home is beyond belief, there was certainly hospitality and kindness, but the family understandably was laser-focused on one thing – and that’s answers to why Steve lost his life. And at this time, I do not have the answers.

“The investigation into this tragedy is being handled externally by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency – that’s ALEA – and I and the City of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies in compliance with applicable laws.

“I will be attending Thursday night’s vigil, to join our community in honoring Steve’s life. I did not know Steve, but from all that I’ve read and heard about Steve, he was a special man that I would have liked to have known. I ask that you keep Steve’s family, and our community, in your prayers as this continues to unfold. Thank you.”

In the days since the shooting, the community has come together to protest on the steps of Decatur City Hall. Protesters say there will be a vigil held for Perkins on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Decatur Police Department at City Hall.