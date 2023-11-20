DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Mayor Tab Bowling of Decatur made a statement on Monday morning regarding the investigation into the Decatur police officer who fatally shot a man.

Perkins was killed by police in the early morning hours of Sept. 29th, following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified, responded to the scene and began its investigation of the shooting.

The Decatur Police Department opened an internal investigation following the shooting, and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave. Pinion released a statement on Nov. 9, saying the department’s internal investigation was completed but indicated his recommendation is not the last word on possible discipline.

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion said on Friday that he ‘found reason to believe that policies were violated’ in Perkins’ death. His opinion is that discipline is warranted.

Mayor Bowling said in his statement: