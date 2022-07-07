ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — One comb. Two towels. Six bars of soap.

These are some of the items on the list: the only items allowed on Alabama’s death row. But even that short list and other standard death row regulations, state officials argued, should not be seen by the public.

A judge disagreed.

Now, less than a month before Joe Nathan James Jr. is set to be executed, documents released in James’ lawsuits against the state are providing insight into one of Alabama’s most secretive government processes.

James, who has served more than two decades on death row, was convicted of murdering Faith Hall in 1999.

In April, lawyers for the state argued that death row regulations filed in one of James’ cases should be shielded from public view for “security reasons,” saying the records “concern sensitive internal operating procedures governing a restricted class of offenders.”

Joe Nathan James, Jr. has served nearly 25 years on Alabama’s death row. (ADOC)

U.S. Magistrate Judge P. Bradley Murray rejected that argument, requiring that the documents be filed publicly.

“The only basis for sealing given by Defendants is non-specified ‘security concerns,'” Murray wrote of the state’s argument. “Defendants do not identify any particular portion of the documents that present ‘security concerns,’ and an in camera review of the documents has not assisted the Court in determining what matters within them would create security concerns.”

In response, the state filed two heavily-redacted documents, one listing death row regulations dated January 2016 and another listing regulations dated December 2021. Of the 21 pages filed by state attorneys, only eight contained no redactions.

The documents outline so-called “death row orientation,” a list of rules and regulations the 166 Alabama death row inmates are required to follow.

You can’t pass items between cells. Books must be returned to the law library within 48 hours. Loud noise is not allowed.

The documents also outline the process that occurs when a death warrant has been issued for an incarcerated person on the state’s death row. The regulations relate to having spiritual advisors accompany condemned individuals into the execution chamber, an issue that has led to legal hurdles for the state in the past.

Once a death warrant has been issued, the regulations said, the warden will advise the individual that he or she may choose a spiritual advisor to accompany the inmate into the execution chamber. The condemned person can also choose an alternate advisor.

“You must inform the Warden of your choice of spiritual advisor and alternate no later than five (5) days after being advised of the death warrant,” the regulation stated.

The spiritual advisor, the regulations suggest, will be able to complete a “religious exercise” limited to an “approximately five (5) minute period.”

A written plan for the process “will be reviewed by the Warden” with seven days. If the plan is denied, the warden will identify the “specific component(s) in the plan that present the safety or security risk” and allow the inmate five days to amend the plan.

According to the “death row orientation” documents, once the written plan is approved, the warden will arrange a meeting with the spiritual advisor “for orientation and training in advance of the execution.”

That meeting, the regulations say, will be held within two weeks of the execution date.

Barring further court action, Joe Nathan James Jr.’s execution is scheduled for July 28. If his execution proceeds, James would be the second person executed by Alabama in 2022.

The two documents Alabama sought to seal can be viewed below: