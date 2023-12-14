MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The spiritual advisor to a death row inmate in Alabama is suing the state’s Department of Corrections over its upcoming execution, arguing the process is unsafe and violates his religious liberty.

Kenneth Smith is set to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia next month. It will be the first time the method will ever be used, which involves being fitted with a mask and inhaling pure nitrogen.

The ADOC requires Smith’s spiritual advisor Rev. Jeff Hood be at least three feet away during the process. That’s to limit his own risk in the “highly unlikely event that the hose supplying breathing gas to the mask were to detach,” according to an ADOC form Smith signed.

Hood’s lawsuit argues that not being able to touch Smith to pray over him in his last moments violates his religious liberty, citing a 2022 Supreme Court case.

“Well, why is it important for your minister to touch you when you are baptized?” Hood said during a virtual press conference Thursday. “The Supreme Court has said that religious liberty in these moments is sacred.”

Hood also expressed concerns about his safety during the execution, a point that was brought up during a legislative prison oversight committee hearing this week.

“Every year the United States Chemical Safety Board has cited an average of eight deaths and five serious injuries from nitrogen exposure. And what all of those other organizations and workplaces have by way of oversight, the Department of Corrections has none,” ACLU of Alabama Interim Legal Director Alison Mollman said.

Smith is on death row for the 1988 capital murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Sennett. ADOC tried to execute Smith by legal injection last year but failed.

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that Smith requested nitrogen as an alternative to lethal injection.

“This method has been thoroughly vetted, and both the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Attorney General’s Office have indicated it is ready to go,” Ivey stated. “The Legislature passed this law in 2018, and it is our job to implement it. I am confident we are ready to move forward.”

The Attorney General’s Office said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

ADOC’s media email responded that ADOC cannot comment on pending litigation and did not respond to questions about the protocol.

Smith’s execution is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024, at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.