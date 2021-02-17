Dead dogs, piglets, mounds of trash dumped on Alabama road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say dead animals and all types of trash are being dumped on a Montgomery road that played a key role in the city’s civil rights history.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that cleanup crews found five dead dogs wrapped in sheets and plastic bags along Todd Road. A resident recently reported that someone had dumped a dead pig and piglets at the site.

City sanitation workers have worked to remove the trash and dead animals. But Montgomery Neighborhood Services Director Amanda Miller says it’s an ongoing problem because people continue to dump trash at the site.