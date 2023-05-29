MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two-time Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro is in dad mode again with the release of “About My Father,” a movie shot in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

A recent review calls De Niro’s character “another emotionally constipated patriarch,” and compares him to his character in the “Fockers” films.

Loxley locals said De Niro was a good neighbor when production came to town.

In Mobile, movie trailers and sets were seen in the Winn Dixie parking lot off Airport Boulevard and Snow Road. A producer for the movie told WKRG News 5 at the time that they chose to shoot on the Gulf Coast for economic and production reasons.

“We chose coming down to south Alabama because it offered a variety of things,” Andrew Milano explained. “The location is great and the state is very welcoming to film. The local film office also is also great and has terrific crews. Also, it’s not too busy. I believe I heard there’s 44 productions going on in Atlanta. We are currently one of two productions in southern Alabama, so the resources are here for us which is great.”

“About My Father” premiered May 26 in theaters across the country. Directed by Laura Terruso, the film stars Robert De Niro, Sebastian Maniscalco, Leslie Bib and Kim Cattrall.