AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — David “Dave” Robeson, pit master and sous chef of the popular Auburn restaurant Bow & Arrow, has died, restaurant staff confirmed Monday.

Robeson, who had joined the restaurant in 2018, was called a “promising young chef with so much to look forward to” in the restaurant’s Facebook post. In 2019, Robeson was named head pit master and sous chef.

“There will always be a space in our kitchen near the butcher block that won’t be the same without him there,” the post read, adding that Robeson’s death was unexpected.

The post was accompanied by pictures of Robeson.

“While we mourn his passing here on earth, we also know that Dave was a man of Christian faith, and we believe he would want us to know that he is finally Home,” the post read. “Please pray for his wife Jodi, his parents, his family, his friends, and our team here at B&A. Love your people, hold them tight, forgive and forget. Life is short and life is a gift. Until we meet again.”