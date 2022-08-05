ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — A rural school in northeast Dale County was honored for being one of the 12 best public schools statewide. It’s also the only one in the Wiregrass to be recognized.

This morning, Ariton school teachers were presented with tiara crowns from Dale County school administrators.

Recently, the K-thru-12th grade school received the distinction of being a reading spotlight school. The school and Dale County’s other schools have made great strides in having their third-graders read at or above third-grade proficiency.

State School Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, says that’s an important milestone. He drove from Montgomery to Ariton to take part in the salute to its teachers.

Ariton school is the only one of the 12 statewide to receive the reading initiative here in the Wiregrass.