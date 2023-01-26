DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car.

According to Dothan Police, a middle-aged man on a bicycle was traveling southbound on 1800 Montgomery Highway when a car hit the bike and knocked the man off.

Police say the driver of the car could not see the man due to the glare of the sun.

The man was transported to Southeast Health with serious but not critical injuries.

The car had minimal damage and the driver suffered no injuries.

Dothan Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.