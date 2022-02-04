BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A favorite snack of many school lunchrooms will soon be back on the menu.

On Friday, several school systems across central Alabama announced that Crispitos, a taquito made by Tyson that had stopped being made at the beginning of the school year, would be coming back to their lunchrooms once again.

“We’ve just received word that the good folks at Tyson Foods have started making Crispitos for schools again,” a post from the Jefferson County Schools’ Child Nutrition program’s Facebook page read. “Coming soon…to a school cafeteria near you…”

Back in August, Tyson confirmed that production on Crispitos had come to a halt due to a shortage of both tortillas and workers. At the time, they said the snack wouldn’t be produced anymore until at least 2022. The news was heartbreaking for many school systems, some of which held contests for winners to get the last Crispitos left.

Other school systems repeated the news, with some saying they could be back as soon as March.

“THEY’RE BACK!!!!!!!!!!,” Etowah County Schools Child Nutrition Program posted on Facebook. “We are making room for Crispitos, and will be serving them in a lunchroom near you in the next month! We will announce their arrival to the menu on this page prior to serving.”

Cullman County Schools spared no hyperbole with their own announcement.

“You aren’t dreaming,” a message on their Facebook page read. “We were just notified by our distributor that crispitos are back in stock. We hope to have them on the March menu!”