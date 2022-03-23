ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale was among the hardest-hit areas in Alabama during a series of severe storms Tuesday night.

A tornado that churned through parts of central Baldwin County did significant damage in the city. When the tornado dropped from the skies near downtown, the storm left some neighborhoods in the dark. The strong wind ripped a roof from one building and hurled it into the roadway.

Emergency crews were soon working to clear tree damage. The fire department and volunteers cleared a fallen tree that had blocked Michigan St. Baldwin St. was also blocked for a time by fallen trees.

EMA Director Zach Hood said that overall, Baldwin County was very fortunate. The twister took a narrow tracking, skipping from Summerdale all the way to the Styx River.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported, although a more thorough assessment will be conducted later in the day.