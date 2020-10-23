Crews remove Confederate statue outside Madison County courthouse

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Confederate memorial monument on the county courthouse property in downtown Huntsville was taken down early Friday morning. Work began around midnight and the soldier was down by 2 a.m.

In an interview Monday, County Commissioner Roger Jones said it was his understanding that the monument would be removed from the courthouse this week and moved to the area of Maple Hill Cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried. A concrete slab has recently been poured there.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, protesters locally renewed calls for the monument to be removed from courthouse grounds.

The monument was vandalized in August.

In a statement sent to News 19 early Friday morning, Madison County Commissioner JesHenry Malone said the removal followed state law.