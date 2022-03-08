CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the location of the fire.

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a Mercedes-Benz warehouse in Bibb County on Tuesday.

According to Holly Whigham of the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, the call came in at approximately 10:25 a.m. The fire had started from the storage area of the warehouse, which is located on Scott G. Davis Parkway in Woodstock.

Whigham said the fire is currently under control, but that seven fire units are on scene to deal with the fire.

Felyicia Jerald, with Mercedes-Benz, said the fire occurred at the North America Central Warehouse.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.