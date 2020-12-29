COVID-19 vaccines being administered to Alabama’s 4 state veterans’ homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID-19 vaccinations began today for Alabama’s four state veteran’s homes.

Residents and staff at the Bill Nichols Veteran’s Home in Alexander City were the first in line to get their shots. This home has been hit hard by the virus, with 46 residents dying since March.

“I know just with our guys, our residents here, there is a lot of excitement, they have been waiting for this day to come,” said Kaylan Williams, a nurse at the veteran’s home.

Residents and staff at Alabama’s four veteran’s homes are being vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

“They’ve been very busy educating the residents and their families on the vaccine. We anticipate nearly 85% of all our residents at our four nursing homes will be vaccinated,” said Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affairs Assistant Commissioner Bob Horton.

The Pfizer vaccine will continue to be administered at the rest of Alabama’s veteran’s homes over the next two weeks. Officials hope to have the second round of vaccines completed by the beginning of February.